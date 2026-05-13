Shimla – The alleged old-age pension scam in Tangnu-Janglikh Panchayat of the Chhohara Development Block in Shimla district has widened, with both beneficiaries and government officials now coming under the scanner of the investigation agencies.

The police have registered an FIR at Chirgaon Police Station following a complaint filed by the District Welfare Officer after a preliminary inquiry reportedly found several suspicious documents linked to pension beneficiaries.

According to sources, the names of 44 individuals accused of illegally availing old-age pension benefits have been shared with the police. Investigators are also examining the possible involvement of certain officials and employees connected with the verification and approval process.

The issue came to light after a report in a leading newspaper alleged that several people between the ages of 44 and 54 years were drawing old-age pensions despite the eligibility age being 60 years. Following the report, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the department to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Sources said the Social Welfare Department began examining records after the controversy emerged, during which multiple documents were found to be suspicious. Based on these findings, the department approached the police to register a case.

Officials said the police have not yet received the complete set of records. The department is simultaneously conducting its own verification process and handing over suspicious documents to investigators. Sources said complete records are expected to be provided to the police within the next four to five days, after which the names of accused persons may be formally added to the FIR based on evidence collected during the investigation.

The role of the Panchayat Secretary has also come under scrutiny. Departmental sources alleged that negligence may have occurred during document verification at the Panchayat level. Questions are being raised over how pension applications were approved despite alleged discrepancies between online and offline age records.

Investigators are also examining allegations that copies of Family Register documents issued by the Panchayat may have been manipulated. Under the pension approval process, applicants are required to submit documents beginning from the Family Register Number issued at the Panchayat level before the file reaches the office of the Tehsil Welfare Officer.

Sources said 44 individuals from Tangnu-Janglikh Panchayat allegedly received old-age pensions before reaching the mandatory age limit. The beneficiaries reportedly include 20 residents from Tangnu village and 24 from Janglikh village. Of them, 25 are men, and 19 are women.

Many of the alleged beneficiaries are said to have been receiving pension benefits since 2018-19, while some names were reportedly added after 2021. Police said further action would depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and scrutiny of official records.