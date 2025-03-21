Bilaspur/Delhi: In a major breakthrough, police have arrested a key shooter involved in the attack on former Bilaspur MLA Bamber Thakur. The accused, identified as Sagar, son of Kuldeep, was apprehended from Najafgarh, Delhi, where he had been hiding at a friend’s residence. His arrest has intensified the investigation, with police now focusing on nabbing the remaining accused.

Sagar’s whereabouts were traced after continuous interrogation of his parents for two days. Following his arrest, he has been taken to Bilaspur, where he will be produced in court on Friday for police remand. Authorities believe that his questioning could lead to the capture of Aman alias Kaku Pehlwan, another key suspect in the case.

The attack on Bamber Thakur took place on Holi when four shooters opened fire on him before fleeing in a Bolero. Two of them later travelled to Chandigarh from Manali, while the others escaped through different routes. The police are now investigating where the attack was planned and the source of the weapons used.

Three other individuals—Manjeet Nadda, Rohit Rana, and Ritesh—who allegedly assisted the shooters, have already been arrested and are currently in police custody on a three-day remand. Their role in the planning and execution of the attack is under scrutiny.

While the Bilaspur police have yet to officially confirm all developments, sources indicate that the investigation has gained momentum. With Sagar’s arrest, officials are hopeful that the entire conspiracy will soon be unravelled, and the remaining absconding shooters will be apprehended.