Shimla: In a bid to protect apple orchards from virus threats, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to tighten quarantine regulations for imported apple plants. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced that foreign apple plants will not be sold in the state without proper authentication, and the government will also develop its own nurseries for new plant varieties.

During the question hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore raised concerns over unquarantined apple plants entering Himachal, which could potentially spread diseases. He cited the 2023 scab outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to a 40 percent crop loss, as an example of the risks posed by unchecked imports. Rathore suggested that the state enter into an agreement with an international nursery company to safeguard the apple economy.

Responding to these concerns, Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that the state government is actively seizing and destroying unverified foreign and out-of-state apple plants. In the past two and a half years, more than three lakh such plants have been destroyed, and multiple vehicles transporting them have been intercepted. He noted that the Quarantine Act is under the purview of the central government, with plants being quarantined in Punjab and Uttarakhand before certification. However, since Himachal itself does not have a quarantine system in place, the government has now decided to conduct independent verification within the state.

To promote self-sufficiency in apple cultivation, the horticulture department has established a nursery in Bajaura, where 50,000 plants are being grown. These will be available for farmers at Rs 450 per plant starting this year. Additionally, rootstock is being provided for Rs 75, while feather plants are priced at Rs 180. The government is also focusing on high-density plantation techniques to enhance apple production.

MLA Balbir Singh Verma emphasized the growing concern over apple diseases, noting that apple farming is a primary source of employment in six districts of Himachal Pradesh. He urged the government to take further precautions to protect the livelihood of apple growers.

Meanwhile, questions were raised about the performance of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Minister Negi criticized the university for failing to conduct original research and instead relying on outdated methods. He pointed out that despite its mandate, the institution has not developed any new apple plant varieties. Negi assured that the government would direct the university to focus on research and innovation.

Echoing these concerns, MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore stated that the university is merely acting as a supplier rather than contributing to nursery development. He stressed the need for the institution to play a proactive role in advancing apple farming in the state.

With apple cultivation being a crucial part of Himachal Pradesh’s economy, the government’s stricter quarantine measures and plans for indigenous nurseries mark a significant step towards ensuring the sustainability of the sector.