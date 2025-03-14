Bilaspur: Former MLA and Congress leader Bamber Thakur was attacked by unidentified assailants who opened fire at him while he was at his residence in Bilaspur. The incident took place at the government residence of his wife, where Thakur narrowly escaped by taking cover behind a car. His security officer (PSO) was critically injured while trying to protect him.

According to reports, approximately 12 rounds were fired at the scene. Thakur sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while his PSO was hit twice. Both were rushed to the hospital, and the PSO’s condition is critical. Bamber Thakur was initially taken to a safe location before being shifted to the district hospital. He later requested to be referred to IGMC Shimla or PGI instead of AIIMS Bilaspur, following which he was sent to IGMC. Meanwhile, the PSO has been referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for advanced treatment.

Senior police officials, including SP Sandeep Dhawal, have taken charge of the investigation. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace the attackers, and CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinized. Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq also reached the hospital to assess the situation.

This is not the first time Bamber Thakur has been targeted. On February 23, 2024, he was attacked outside the office of a railway line construction company, leading to the registration of a case against 11 accused. Following this, on June 20, 2024, the prime accused in the February attack was shot outside a court complex. Five individuals, including Thakur’s son, were arrested in connection with the incident. Additionally, on January 9, 2025, the main accused in the February attack was arrested again in a cartridge case, amid claims by Thakur that another attack was being planned against him.