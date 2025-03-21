Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that individuals residing on forest land for generations will be granted ownership rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, in a press conference in the Assembly on Thursday, stated that up to 50 bighas of land per claimant will be regularized.

To claim ownership, applicants must have occupied the land for at least three generations before December 13, 2005. They will need to submit a prescribed application form, along with supporting documents. Approval from the Gram Sabha and testimony from two witnesses will be necessary, but no financial cost will be involved in the process. Additionally, the wife’s name must be included in the application as an equal shareholder.

Application and Verification Process

Those from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities will need to attach a category certificate, while those from the General category must provide proof of residence such as a voter ID or Aadhaar card. Evidence of land possession can be supported by statements from two elders or a self-prepared land map if no revenue record is available.

Applications will be processed through the Forest Rights Committee under the Panchayat’s Gram Sabha. The committee, comprising up to 15 members with at least one-third women representation, will conduct on-site verifications. Patwaris and guards will be required to visit the site with the committee, with a penalty of Rs 1,000 imposed for non-compliance. However, the FRT itself will not have the authority to approve claims; it will only verify and report the findings.

After verification, applications will be forwarded to a special Gram Sabha, where all adult family members can vote. If at least 50% of the attendees approve a claim, it will be escalated to the sub-divisional committee, followed by the district-level committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner. Once the claims are verified and documented, ownership rights will be granted with a formal land lease.

Minister Negi clarified that the initiative aims to provide land rights for livelihood purposes, not to encourage encroachment. The state government will also intervene in the ongoing Godhavardhan case in the Supreme Court to support rightful claimants. Furthermore, individuals residing in urban huts or roadside shelters may also benefit, provided their claims receive Gram Sabha approval.

Negi criticized previous governments for inaction, stating that the BJP administration (2008-2012) delayed implementation awaiting central government clarifications, and the Congress government (2012-2017) formed FRA committees at the Panchayat level. However, between 2017 and 2022, no progress was made under the BJP. He highlighted that since the current government took office, 4,863 cases have been resolved, with Chamba district receiving the highest community forest rights, covering 22,730 hectares.

To raise awareness, district and sub-divisional workshops will be conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioners. The initiative marks a significant step towards securing land rights for forest dwellers, ensuring their long-standing claims are addressed through a systematic and transparent process.