Shimla—The Himachal Pradesh government is set to seek a legal opinion on taking over power projects that were granted licenses without fixed timelines, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said at the International Conference on Dam Safety in Shimla. The conference, which focuses on dam security and renewable energy, will continue until March 22, 2025.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state, rich in hydropower potential, has suffered financial losses due to the absence of fixed timelines for several power projects. Typically, such projects operate under a 35-40-year license period before being handed over to the state government. However, many projects in Himachal were sanctioned without such timelines. “We are engaged in a legal battle to reclaim these projects and are seeking legal advice on the matter. If necessary, the state government will take over all such projects where its interests have been disregarded,” Sukhu stated.

He also addressed the contributions and hardships of Himachal Pradesh’s people in hydropower development. Many were displaced for national projects like the Bhakra and Pong dams and are still struggling for settlement rights. Sukhu assured that the government is committed to addressing their grievances.

The Chief Minister criticized the fact that the state had to approach the Supreme Court to secure its rightful share in the electricity sector. He also pointed out the challenges posed by dam waters, which, while beneficial for power generation, cause difficulties for people living downstream during the rainy season. Given the devastation caused by natural calamities in 2023, he stressed the importance of early preparedness and instructed dam authorities to issue timely warnings before releasing excess water.

Sukhu emphasized the need for high-quality dam construction and regular maintenance, citing climate change and other factors as emerging threats to dam safety in the Himalayan region. The government has implemented the Dam Safety Act to oversee the surveillance, inspection, and operation of dams, with a dedicated Dam Safety Committee tasked with ensuring their maintenance and security.