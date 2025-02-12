Himachal Pradesh has recorded 75% less rainfall than normal from January 1 to February 11, leading to drought-like conditions in several districts. According to official data, the expected rainfall for this period was 117.9 mm, but the state received only 29.4 mm. The significant shortfall has raised concerns for agriculture, particularly for apple growers and winter crops.

Bilaspur has recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 91%, followed by Hamirpur (88%), Kangra (86%), Sirmour (85%), Solan (85%), and Una (88%). Other affected districts include Chamba (71%), Kullu (60%), Lahaul-Spiti (69%), Mandi (69%), Kinnaur (89%), and Shimla (78%). The lack of precipitation has left many areas struggling with dry soil and declining water availability, impacting both farming and groundwater recharge.

Experts highlight that adequate winter snowfall is crucial for apple orchards, as it ensures the required chilling hours necessary for quality fruit production. The deficit in snowfall could lead to poor flowering and reduced apple yield in regions like Shimla, Kinnaur, and Kullu. Farmers are worried that if precipitation does not improve in the coming weeks, the upcoming apple season could see lower productivity.

Apart from apple growers, wheat and vegetable farmers are also affected. Insufficient moisture in the soil may hinder crop growth, potentially reducing output and increasing reliance on irrigation. With many parts of the state experiencing dry conditions, the focus is now on whether the remaining winter months will bring relief through snowfall and rain.

The situation underscores the growing impact of erratic weather patterns on Himachal Pradesh’s agriculture, prompting calls for improved water conservation measures and climate-resilient farming techniques.