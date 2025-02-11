Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Officers Association (HAS Association) has opposed the murderous attack on SDM Mandi, Om Kant Thakur, and has demanded the state government take immediate and unprecedented action. The association’s spokesperson stated that all officers of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service stand in solidarity with Om Kant Thakur.

The association expressed concern over the growing influence of anti-social elements in the state, emphasizing that such incidents in a peaceful region like Himachal Pradesh are alarming. The spokesperson highlighted that the demand for providing Personal Security Officers (PSOs) to administrative officers working in the field has been raised repeatedly with successive governments. Despite various announcements and notifications issued by previous administrations, the demand remains unfulfilled, leaving officers vulnerable.

“This is not the first time such an incident has occurred,” the spokesperson noted. “Several SDMs have been attacked in the past by unruly elements, yet the government has failed to implement adequate safety measures for field officers.”

The HAS Association has appealed to the government to appoint PSOs for all SDMs, ADMs, and ADCs across the state to ensure their security. The association believes that providing security personnel will not only help officers counter such threats effectively but also contribute to strengthening law and order in the state.