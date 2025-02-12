The ongoing leadership crisis within the Himachal Pradesh Congress has drawn sharp criticism from within its own ranks. Senior party leader and Agriculture Minister Prof. Chandra Kumar has warned that the party’s organizational structure is weakening due to prolonged inaction and delays in forming the state executive. His remarks come at a time when internal discord and strategic missteps are raising concerns about the party’s future in the state.

Speaking informally to media in Shimla on Tuesday, Chandra Kumar expressed disappointment over the Congress’s approach, stating that the party’s foundation rests on a strong organization. “If the organization is weak, the government will not survive for long. The Congress in Himachal has been functioning without a proper executive for a long time, and no clear direction has been given for elections. This paralysis is harming the party, and the high command must take immediate action,” he said.

His statements highlight growing frustration within the party over its inability to rebuild after forming the government in the state. Despite repeated discussions, the Congress leadership has failed to restructure the organization, leaving workers without clear leadership or strategy. The delay is also affecting the party’s ability to mobilize at the grassroots level, weakening its position against the BJP, which has been actively regrouping.

Chandra Kumar also criticized the party’s lackluster approach to the Delhi elections, where Congress suffered a crushing defeat. “The party did not fight the elections seriously. When elections are near, Congress fields candidates, but without strengthening the organization, contesting elections becomes meaningless. The results of the Delhi elections were not satisfactory, and we must learn from this,” he added.

His remarks have sparked discussions within the state’s political circles, as discontent continues to grow among Congress workers who feel ignored by the leadership. The failure to rebuild the party structure is not only causing internal rifts but also allowing the opposition to capitalize on Congress’s weaknesses.

With upcoming elections in mind, the Himachal Congress faces a critical challenge—either take immediate steps to revive its organization or risk further decline. Chandra Kumar’s open warning signals a deeper crisis that, if unaddressed, could jeopardize the party’s hold on the state.