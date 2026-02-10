Amid growing concerns over pension security following the Centre’s withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday ruled out any move to replace the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the media, categorically stated that OPS will continue in the state and his government will not compromise on the social security of government employees under any circumstances. He said that despite financial constraints, the Congress government remains committed to protecting the rights of employees and sustaining key welfare schemes by mobilising its own resources.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Chief Minister said that had the party been in power, OPS would have been replaced with UPS, ending the financial security currently enjoyed by government employees. Referring to his background in a common family, Sukhu said he understands the concerns of ordinary people and assured that his government would never take decisions against their interests.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur of misusing central grants during its tenure. He claimed that between 2018 and 2021, the BJP government received around Rs 54,000 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation, but failed to create durable capital infrastructure. He alleged that nearly Rs 1,000 crore was spent on constructing buildings that are now lying vacant and unused.

In contrast, Sukhu said the present government has received only Rs 17,000 crore as RDG over the last three years, yet managed to maintain fiscal discipline. He said the state generated Rs 26,683 crore from its own resources and would introduce stricter financial measures to further strengthen the economy.

Explaining the importance of RDG, the Chief Minister said the grant, provided under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, helps bridge the gap between revenue and expenditure. He warned that the annual loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore due to the RDG withdrawal would severely strain the finances of a small hill state like Himachal Pradesh. Terming the decision as “step-motherly treatment” by the Centre, he reiterated that Himachal Pradesh, due to its geographical and economic limitations, remains a revenue-deficit state.

Sukhu said he would meet the Prime Minister to seek restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant and fight for the state’s rightful share at every platform. He also dismissed claims by the Leader of the Opposition that BJP MLAs were not invited to a financial briefing, stating that personal letters were sent to Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP legislators, who chose not to attend.