Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued a notification that the budget session of the Assembly will commence on March 10. The eighth session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly will begin at 2 pm with the Governor’s address.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the third budget of his tenure. The Assembly will take up the budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26 on March 17 and pass the budget on March 26.

On March 11, the Assembly will observe condolence and present the first and last instalment of the supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25. The House will start the discussion on the Governor’s address with a motion of thanks on the same day and continue it on March 12. After a holiday for Holi on March 14, discussions will resume on March 15, and the Chief Minister will give his reply.

The House will discuss the budget from March 17 to March 21, and the Chief Minister will address the Assembly again. Non-official members will raise issues and present private members’ bills on March 22 and March 27.

The budget session will conclude on March 28. As the state grapples with financial challenges, this session will play a crucial role in outlining the government’s economic priorities and addressing concerns from the opposition.