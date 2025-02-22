In a bid to tackle the growing issue of non-recyclable plastic waste, the Rural Development Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UltraTech Cement Limited. The collaboration aims to implement sustainable waste disposal methods by utilizing UltraTech’s cement kiln for co-processing plastic waste.

Under this agreement, UltraTech Cement’s plant at Baga (Darlaghat) in Solan district will process non-recyclable plastic waste, preventing it from ending up in landfills and reducing environmental pollution. The initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to maintaining ecological balance through innovative waste management strategies.

The partnership will cover non-recyclable plastic waste collected from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan, and Una districts. Currently, the Rural Development Department operates 29 plastic waste management units, and the non-recyclable waste from these units will now be directed to the UltraTech Cement plant for disposal through co-processing.

Director of Rural Development Raghav Sharma emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This initiative is a major step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green Himachal Pradesh. By partnering with UltraTech Cement, we are ensuring that non-recyclable plastic waste is managed sustainably, minimizing its adverse impact on the environment.”

With the use of advanced technology, the initiative is expected to significantly contribute to reducing plastic waste accumulation and promoting sustainable development in the state.