Over 1,100 Companies Face Action After High Court Order

The Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board has issued notices to more than 1,100 companies for failing to comply with plastic waste management regulations. These companies, including producers, importers, and brand owners of plastic, are now required to bear the cost of collecting and disposing of the plastic waste they generate. The board’s action follows a strict order from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, aimed at curbing the growing plastic pollution in the state.

Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Anil Joshi, explained that the companies have been bringing plastic waste into the state in the form of packaging and other materials. “The High Court has taken a serious view of this issue and directed that the financial burden of waste management must be borne by these companies,” Joshi said. Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, companies are legally obligated to handle the collection, transportation, and recycling of plastic waste.

High Court’s Intervention

The High Court’s involvement comes from the case of Suleman vs Union of India, where concerns over plastic pollution were highlighted. Himachal Pradesh, a popular tourist destination, has been grappling with the environmental impact of plastic waste, which clogs rivers, drains, and other natural areas. The court emphasized that the state government does not have the budget to manage this waste and that the responsibility should fall on the companies introducing plastic into the state.

Non-Compliance with EPR

Many of the companies facing notices had not registered with the State Pollution Control Board, a necessary step under the EPR policy. The board has sought clarification on whether these companies have been covering the cost of managing the plastic waste they generate. “These companies are required by law to handle the disposal of the plastic waste they produce, and their failure to do so is contributing to environmental degradation,” Joshi added.

Circular Economy and Legal Battle

Advocate Deven Khanna, who is representing the case in the High Court, emphasized the goal of establishing a circular economy where companies take full responsibility for their plastic waste. “The purpose is to ensure that companies using plastic also manage its disposal, creating a sustainable system where waste is recycled effectively,” Khanna stated.

This action marks a significant step toward addressing the plastic waste crisis in Himachal Pradesh, holding companies accountable for their environmental impact while reducing the state’s burden of waste disposal.