Shimla – In a bid to preserve the pristine environment of Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the government to impose a fee on tourists, akin to the practices in Sikkim and Bhutan. This initiative aims to keep the region clean and beautiful by mitigating the environmental impact of tourism.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja. The court emphasized the need to make the environment plastic-free and suggested that tourists be provided with a bag in their vehicles to collect and dispose of their garbage responsibly.

In compliance with previous court orders from March 23 and May 9, the Municipal Corporation Shimla has been instructed to take stringent measures to manage solid waste effectively. As part of these efforts, the Municipal Corporation has introduced a complaint number, 9805201916, for residents and visitors to report any instances of garbage accumulation in forests or around residential areas. The court has directed that these complaints remain publicly displayed until resolved.

Additionally, the High Court has ordered the state government to establish a special task force dedicated to addressing environmental concerns by the next hearing, scheduled for August 1.

“The preservation of our environment is paramount,” stated the court. “By implementing these measures, we can ensure that the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh is maintained for future generations.” The introduction of a tourist fee and enhanced waste management practices are expected to significantly contribute to keeping Himachal Pradesh clean and green.