Shimla: The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh as a fresh western disturbance is to become active from February 24 night. According to the MeT department, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely at many places in the state between February 25 and 28, with a yellow alert issued for heavy precipitation in some areas.

The high-altitude regions of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu may witness light snowfall on February 22, while the intensity of the precipitation is expected to increase from February 25 onward. The forecast suggests that most areas of the state will receive moderate rainfall and snowfall between February 26 and 28.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced a rain deficit this winter, with below-average precipitation recorded in January and early February. The lack of sufficient snowfall has affected soil moisture levels and snow accumulation in the higher reaches, which are crucial for agriculture and water availability in summer.

The rain and snowfall are expected to benefit apple growers and farmers as adequate winter precipitation is necessary for apple orchards to receive the required chilling hours. Farmers growing rabi crops like wheat and barley also depend on soil moisture from winter precipitation. A prolonged dry spell could impact crop yields, making this forecasted spell of rain and snowfall significant.

The snowfall in higher reaches is also crucial for water availability in the summer months, as melting snow replenishes rivers, groundwater, and reservoirs. Reduced snowfall can lead to lower water levels, affecting irrigation, hydroelectric power generation, and drinking water supply.