Shimla: In a significant administrative decision, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared Naib Tehsildars, Kanungos, and Patwaris of the Revenue Department as a state cadre, effectively ending their district and divisional cadre system. A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday, despite opposition from revenue employees who had been demanding the retention of the district cadre.

With this change, revenue officers and employees can now be transferred anywhere within the state. The notification also designates the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary-cum-Finance Commissioner (Revenue) as the appointment and disciplinary authority for Naib Tehsildars. For Kanungos and Patwaris, the Director of Land Records, Himachal Pradesh, will oversee appointments, disciplinary matters, and seniority.

The government has clarified that while the transition to a state cadre is now in effect, recruitment for vacant posts of Naib Tehsildars, Kanungos, and Patwaris will continue under the existing recruitment and promotion rules until new regulations are formally amended.

Revenue employees have strongly opposed this decision, submitting multiple representations to the government urging retention of the district cadre system. However, the state government has stood firm on its decision, arguing that a state cadre will streamline administration and improve efficiency in revenue operations across Himachal Pradesh.