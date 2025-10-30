Nalagarh: The dominance of the mining mafia in the Baddi-Nalagarh belt was once again exposed when a group of men in a Fortuner vehicle threatened a mining department team during an overnight raid and forcibly freed two seized tippers. The incident took place late Tuesday night during a joint operation by the mining department’s Shimla team and officials from Solan district.

According to officials, the team had launched a surprise raid in the Baddi-Nalagarh region to curb illegal mining and mineral transportation. Two tippers without number plates were seized during the operation, and the drivers’ mobile phones were taken into departmental custody to prevent them from alerting others.

However, before the vehicles could be impounded, a white Fortuner arrived at the scene. Its occupants misbehaved with the officers, issued threats, and forcibly drove away the seized tippers. The accused reportedly drove the vehicle so recklessly that the department officials narrowly escaped being hit.

The District Mining Officer has filed a complaint at the Nalagarh police station, and the matter is now under investigation. “The department is closely monitoring illegal mining activities in the area. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in such acts,” said the District Mining Officer.

In another incident during the same operation, when the team pursued a tipper involved in illegal mining, locals allegedly blocked the road to obstruct the government officials. The situation turned tense, posing a serious threat to the safety of the mining department team. Despite the resistance, the officials continued the raid with vigilance and determination, registering multiple cases and seizing vehicles used in the illegal activity.

During the crackdown, one case was registered under Rule 72 of the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015, leading to the seizure of a JCB machine and a fine of ₹70,000. Two additional cases under Rule 79, related to illegal transportation of minerals, were settled on the spot with fines of ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

In total, the department imposed fines amounting to ₹1.60 lakh.

The Baddi-Nalagarh area has long been a hotspot for illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, with repeated instances of mafia intimidation and obstruction of government operations. Locals allege that despite several crackdowns, the illegal sand and gravel trade continues unchecked, often due to political protection and administrative negligence.

The recent incident once again highlights the growing boldness of mining mafias in the region and underscores the need for stronger coordination between enforcement agencies and police to protect public officials and curb illegal mining effectively.