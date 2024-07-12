Shimla – The hotel industry in Himachal Pradesh is grappling with significant losses as tourist numbers have plummeted following the recent heavy rains and subsequent landslides. Despite assurances from the state government that the majority of roads remain open and accessible, the adverse weather conditions have deterred many potential visitors.

A spokesperson from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department addressed the situation, stating, “Recent reports regarding widespread road blockages are exaggerated. While some roads in certain areas have been affected, the majority of roads across the state remain open and accessible for tourists and the general public.”

Tourism is a crucial sector for Himachal Pradesh, and the state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring visitors can travel safely and enjoy their holidays. The Public Works Department is actively working to clear any blockages and restore travel routes promptly, ensuring minimal disruption for travelers.

“The state government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists,” the spokesperson added. “The district administration and state police are providing regular updates on road conditions. Key tourist destinations, including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul & Spiti, continue to welcome visitors.”

Despite these efforts, the recent rains have led to a significant drop in hotel occupancy rates. Many hotels across the state are reporting substantial losses as the influx of tourists has dwindled. The situation has put considerable financial strain on the hospitality industry, which relies heavily on tourist traffic during this season.

Tourists are encouraged to check for updates on specific routes and travel with confidence, staying informed by checking the latest travel advisories and road conditions through district administration helplines, police department contacts, and social media handles.

The spokesperson urged, “We encourage tourists to plan their trips with updated information and travel advisories. Himachal Pradesh remains a beautiful and welcoming destination, and we are doing everything possible to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for all.”

As the weather conditions improve, the state is hopeful for a recovery in tourist numbers. The natural beauty and warm hospitality of Himachal Pradesh continue to be its strongest attractions, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy and support the hotel industry through these challenging times.