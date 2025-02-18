Solan — The ongoing fake degree scandal involving Manav Bharti University (MBU) has once again surfaced as Solan police registered a case against a Haryana resident for allegedly using fraudulent academic credentials. The accused, a resident of Kalka, is now under investigation after allegedly obtaining fake Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degrees from MBU and registering himself with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

The complaint, lodged on January 20 last year at Dharampur Police Station, brought the matter to light. According to the FIR, accused procured a BA degree for the academic session 2010-2013, though investigations revealed that MBU’s BA course was introduced only in 2014. Using this allegedly fake degree, Sharma went on to obtain an LLB degree from the same university, which allowed him to gain entry into the legal profession.

Solan Police confirmed that no records related to accused’s BA studies were found at Manav Bharti University for the said period. A formal notice has been issued, and Sharma has been asked to appear before the police for further investigation.

The Manav Bharti University fake degree scam has had far-reaching consequences. Over the past decade, investigations have revealed that the private university sold thousands of fake degrees across 17 states. Degrees were reportedly sold for prices ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been actively pursuing the case, attaching properties worth ₹200 crore linked to the proceeds from these illicit activities.

In January 2025, the ED provisionally attached seven immovable properties valued at ₹5.80 crore, belonging to individuals implicated in the scam. The scandal’s impact stretches far beyond Himachal Pradesh, with fake degrees identified in Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

As authorities continue their probe, the incident highlights the urgent need for stringent regulations and oversight of private universities to safeguard the integrity of the education system. With Manav Bharti University already under a cloud of suspicion, this latest revelation reinforces concerns about the sale of fraudulent degrees and their long-term impact on professional credibility.