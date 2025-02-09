The weather in Himachal Pradesh may change again, with the Meteorological Department forecasting rain and snowfall in some parts of the state over the next few days. Light rain and snowfall are expected in medium and high-altitude areas on Sunday, February 9. Similar conditions may continue in the high mountains on February 10, with chances of rain and snow on February 11 as well.

The department has forecasted changing weather conditions in high-altitude areas on February 12 and February 13 before clearing up from February 14.

On Saturday, Shimla had cloudy skies in the morning, making it cold, but by afternoon, the sun came out, and the weather improved. Meanwhile, from Saturday morning, Kullu and Lahaul Valley witnessed snowfall in higher peaks, including Rohtang Pass. The fresh snow has made the cold wave stronger, especially in Lahaul, where temperatures have dropped further.

On Saturday, Tabo recorded the lowest temperature at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, while Una was the warmest at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Other maximum temperatures recorded were 24.4°C in Bilaspur, 23.1°C in Kangra, 22.5°C in Solan, 22.2°C in Mandi, 22.3°C in Nahan, 21.1°C in Chamba, 21.0°C in Dharamsala, 17.2°C in Shimla, 14.8°C in Manali, and 11.0°C in Kalpa.