Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur has expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a decisive mandate in the Delhi Assembly elections. Thakur, who also served as a star campaigner in the polls, stated that the victory signifies the capital’s liberation from what he termed as “AAP-Da.”

“Delhi has given a massive mandate to the BJP for its resolve to make the capital corruption-free, developed, and clean. The people of Delhi were fed up with the false promises of Arvind Kejriwal and his party. The cup of AAP’s sins was full, and this verdict is a clear rejection of their governance,” Thakur said.

Attributing the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organizational skills of BJP National President JP Nadda, and the management expertise of Home Minister Amit Shah, Thakur also lauded the efforts of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the party’s dedicated workers.

Thakur criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for corruption and mismanagement. “For the past 11 years, Delhi has suffered due to an open license for corruption and misgovernance. The public was frustrated with the chaos and lack of development,” he added.

On the Congress party’s support to AAP during the elections, Thakur alleged that both parties were contesting in collusion. “Be it the Lok Sabha or the Assembly elections, AAP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, and both are equally corrupt. Their strategy to divert anti-government votes failed, as the people of Delhi saw through their tactics and gave a clear majority to BJP.”

Thakur asserted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Delhi will now witness genuine development, free from excuses and misrule. “The people of Delhi have made their choice—they no longer want those who only make excuses,” he concluded.