Kullu: A massive landslide behind Tosh village in Manikaran Valley has blocked the flow of Jeera Nala, posing a serious threat to the village and a nearby power project. The administration has begun evacuation efforts to safeguard residents and prevent possible disasters.

According to officials, the obstruction of the rivulet has led to concerns of water accumulation, increasing the risk of flash floods and further landslides in the region. In response, the district administration and disaster management teams have started relocating people from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the stability of the land. If the water pressure builds up, there could be a sudden release, endangering nearby settlements and infrastructure. Experts are evaluating measures to restore the flow and mitigate potential damage.

Residents have been advised to remain alert, and emergency teams are on standby to handle any further developments. The administration is coordinating with disaster response agencies to minimize risks and ensure the safety of those in affected areas.