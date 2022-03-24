Shimla: Department of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Sundernagar and Pidilite Industries Limited, Mumbai have signed a pact for strengthening the skill eco-system of government ITIs.

The MOU was signed by Director, Directorate of Technical Education Sundernagar Himachal Pradesh Vivek Chandel and Vice President (CSR & Special Projects), Pidilite Industries Limited, Mumbai, Maharashtra Dr. PK Shukla.

The MoU aims at strengthening the skill eco-system of Government ITIs of Himachal Pradesh with the objective to start or support the trades of carpentry, plumbing, electrician, interior design and decoration (both long term and short term) in Government ITIs. It would provide training pertaining to latest technologies and tools. It would also include updating course curriculum and developing Instructional Course Material and Teaching Aids, adopting new training technology, conducting instructors and staff development training programs, arranging mentors and guest lecturers from Industry, arranging seminars, workshops and on-job training (OJT) for trainees and faculty.

The objectives of the MoUs would also facilitate the process of procuring the best quality raw material, equipment and machinery and their availability in time at various ITIs.

Pidilite would develop add on training modules in supported trades as per the latest techniques and technologies prevailing in the market. It would also help ITIs to create innovative ways of awareness generation, students counselling to take these courses, teaching, organizing workshops in campus, exhibitions, exposure visits etc. Besides this, Pidilite would also donate tools, equipment and raw materials for the training. It would associate with selected ITIs as Industry Partner under STRIVE scheme and provide support in strengthening the Skill Eco-System.

The Department of Technical Education will provide training infrastructure, like practical workshops, labs, classrooms in the ITI campus for installing the hardware for conducting add on need-based modular training courses, faculty training programs or upgrading ITI infrastructure.