Shimla: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the state Cabinet today recommended to cancel the winter session of the assembly.

The Himachal Assembly session was scheduled to meet for a five-day winter session at Dharamshala from 7 to 11 December.

The decision comes at a time when the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state has caused concern among authorities.

The Cabinet also decided that all the Ministers, MPs, MLAs would not hold any public functions and hold virtual functions by strictly adhering to the SOPs issued by the State Government from time to time.

It decided that for all the social gatherings such as marriages, birthday parties, mundans etc. permission of local SDM would be mandatory and Executive Magistrates would be mandated to effectively enforce the SOPs.

It also decided that containment zones would be strictly enforced to break the chain of virus. Random sampling would be done to identify affected persons at early stage to avoid further transmission.

Opposition Congress had demanded to shift the Winter Session from Dharamshala to Shimla, whereas ruling BJP was of a opinion of cancelling the session following the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Shimla district is worse affected district from COVID. Administration has imposed restriction in Rampur MC and imposed some part of Rohru region. Kangra, Mandi and Kullu district are also receiving high COVID cases.