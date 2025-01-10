Hamirpur: A 65-year-old man was brutally attacked and robbed in a shocking daylight incident in Tareti village under the Nadaun police station area of Hamirpur district. The victim, Kishori Lal, suffered serious head injuries and was robbed of ₹30,000 in cash and his mobile phone.

The incident occurred on Friday around 11 a.m. near Papda in Amlahad. Kishori Lal was on his way to his sister’s house to deliver money when two unidentified bike riders stopped him and asked for his mobile. Before he could respond, one of the assailants struck him on the head from behind, rendering him unconscious.

When Kishori Lal regained consciousness, he found his belongings missing. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach his sister’s house, where he received assistance and was taken to Nadaun hospital for treatment. Medical reports indicate he sustained severe head injuries requiring 15 stitches.

The victim’s son, Dinesh Kumar, lodged a complaint at Nadon police station. Superintendent of Police Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh Thakur, confirmed the registration of the case and assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The attack has raised concerns about public safety in the area, leaving residents shaken. The family has called for strict action against the accused, urging the authorities to ensure justice.