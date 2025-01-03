Shimla experienced its hottest January day in nearly two decades, with temperatures climbing to 21.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. This surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius, set on January 30, 2006. Alongside this unusual warmth, the post-monsoon season from October to December 2024 saw a significant 41% deficit in rainfall, marking the 41st driest season in 123 years.

The combination of low rainfall and rising temperatures has raised alarms among experts about its potential long-term impact on Himachal Pradesh. Reduced precipitation has disrupted the winter cycle, which is crucial for agriculture, water resources, and the region’s delicate ecosystems.

Apple growers and other farmers are particularly vulnerable as the lack of sufficient winter chill and soil moisture threatens crop yields. Himachal’s reliance on snowmelt for its water resources is another concern. Reduced snowfall in high-altitude regions could lead to water shortages during the summer months, affecting both urban and rural areas.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain across the state until January 7. High-altitude areas, including those near Rohtang Pass, have already received fresh snowfall, intensifying cold wave conditions in districts like Kullu and Lahaul. Authorities have advised tourists to avoid sensitive areas prone to avalanches and landslides.

Experts warn that if such trends continue, Himachal Pradesh could face severe challenges, including water scarcity, increased risk of wildfires, and disruptions to agriculture. They emphasize the urgent need for sustainable water management practices, afforestation, and the adoption of climate-resilient crops to mitigate these impacts.