Una: Yudh Chand Bains, accused of KCC Bank loan fraud, has levelled serious allegations against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders. Addressing a press conference in Una, Bains claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to frame him in the multi-crore fraud case to facilitate the transfer of his Manali land to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Bains alleged that evidence of this conspiracy has already been submitted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also pointed out that he had been exonerated twice in the case after thorough investigations but is now facing fresh vigilance action under political pressure.

According to Bains, the Chief Minister, his political advisor, and senior officials targeted him immediately after he assumed power. He claimed his loan, sanctioned as per NABARD guidelines, was being unfairly scrutinized, while other loans that did not meet the same standards were overlooked.

Bains alleged that two associates of the Chief Minister, Gyan Chand and Sanjay, are already in ED custody for separate financial irregularities, while two others are absconding. He accused the state government of using fabricated cases to pressure him into withdrawing his ED complaint.

In a startling revelation, Bains alleged that he was offered ₹50 lakh to secure relief in the case. Bains further accused bank officials and government representatives of undervaluing his Manali hotel land, estimated at ₹167 crores by a High Court-directed evaluation. He claimed the land is being auctioned at a fraction of its value, flouting legal procedures. He highlighted that the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) had objected to the bank’s actions and dismissed their arguments.

Bains claimed he had been cleared twice of any wrongdoing in the loan fraud case. He alleged that a new vigilance case was registered against him when he refused to bow to political pressure. He reiterated that his loan was taken legally and approved through proper channels.

The allegations have added a new dimension to the KCC Bank fraud case, raising questions about political influence and misuse of power. As the ED and judiciary continue their investigations, the case is likely to have significant implications for Himachal Pradesh’s political and financial landscape.

The state government and Congress leaders have yet to respond to the allegations made by Bains.