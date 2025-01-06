Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a deepening electricity crisis as dwindling water levels in rivers and ravines severely impact power generation. With the winter season exacerbating the issue, the situation is expected to persist until March unless significant rainfall replenishes water sources.

The state’s 26 power projects under Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited are producing only 17 lakh units of electricity daily, far below the demand of 370-380 lakh units. Several projects have already shut down, and others are operating at minimal capacity, with some generating as little as 2-3 megawatts of power.

To bridge the gap, Himachal is relying heavily on external sources. Through banking arrangements, the state receives 129 lakh units of electricity daily from Punjab and manages an additional 65 lakh units through direct purchases. However, the dependence on external electricity purchases is increasing, straining the state’s finances.

The Central Share, which includes power from central government undertakings, provides 90 lakh units daily. Of this, 27 lakh units come from the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur projects, where production has also declined significantly. Independent power producers contribute 35 lakh units daily from their large and small projects.

Weather patterns are influencing electricity consumption, with lower usage during sunny afternoons but increased demand during colder spells. Despite efforts to manage the crisis through purchases, the state faces mounting challenges, and further deterioration could lead to significant disruptions.

The Electricity Board is already incurring losses due to increased reliance on costly electricity purchases. If water levels in rivers and reservoirs do not improve soon, the board may face even greater financial strain.