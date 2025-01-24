Shimla – In a story of resilience and talent, Vanita, the daughter of tribal labourers from Chuhru village in Jharkhand, has transformed her love for art into a remarkable journey. Her paintings, inspired by traditional Indian and tribal art forms, now grace the drawing rooms of the affluent, reflecting her determination to rise above the challenges of poverty.

Vanita’s parents, Pujaar Oraon and Rajkumari Devi, moved to Shimla years ago in search of work, bringing their children along. Growing up in an environment of hardship, Vanita discovered her passion for art at a young age. However, with limited resources, pursuing her interest in painting was a distant dream. After completing her 12th grade from Government Senior Secondary School, Beulia, financial constraints forced her to discontinue her studies and take up domestic work.

Her life took a turn during the COVID-19 pandemic when she began working in the household of businessman Pankaj Malhotra in Shimla. Recognizing her artistic talent, the Malhotra family encouraged her to nurture her skills. Despite her daily household chores, Vanita found time to create vibrant pieces of Madhubani paintings from Bihar, Lippan art from Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Mandala art from Tibet.

“Painting is often a luxury for those who can afford it,” says Vanita. “For a labourer’s family, survival comes first. But the Malhotra family allowed me to add colours to my dreams. Now, every spare moment is devoted to art.”

Vanita’s work extends beyond traditional canvases. She paints on coffee mugs, mirror frames, bookmarks, and decorative items, each piece reflecting her meticulous artistry. Every evening, she displays her creations outside the Malhotra residence near HFRI in Lower Panthaghati, attracting passersby who often purchase her work. She also receives orders through Instagram and other social media platforms.

Vanita dreams of holding an art exhibition in Shimla and expanding her reach through e-commerce. Her vision includes sharing her work not just within India but across the globe.

Umang Foundation President Prof. Ajai Srivastava has pledged support for Vanita’s aspirations. “Her story is an inspiration for many under privileged daughters,” he says. “We will help her organize an exhibition in Shimla, which could be a stepping stone for her to achieve greater success.”

Vanita’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the transformative potential of talent when nurtured with care and opportunity. As she continues to paint her dreams, her story serves as a beacon of hope for others striving to overcome adversity.