Himachal Pradesh is set to experience another spell of wintery weather as the Meteorological Department forecasts rain and snowfall in several parts of the state over the next seven days. The cold wave has tightened its grip, with the minimum temperature plunging below zero in five locations, adding to the chill across the region.

Shimla and its surrounding areas witnessed cloudy skies with occasional sunshine today. However, districts like Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti are still reeling under the impact of recent snowfall, which has left many roads in Lahaul-Spiti inaccessible, causing significant disruptions.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has predicted light rain and snowfall in the middle and higher altitudes between January 18 and 21 and on January 24. Widespread precipitation is likely on January 22 and 23, while lower hill and plain areas may receive light to moderate rain.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain steady over the next 3-4 days, followed by a significant drop of 4-5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature is likely to decrease gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, intensifying the cold wave in several areas.

Residents have been warned of cold wave conditions on January 18, with cold day conditions expected on January 22 in some parts of the state. Authorities have advised caution for travellers heading to snow-affected regions, where further snowfall may lead to additional challenges.