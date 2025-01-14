Himachal Pradesh is reeling under a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging below freezing in nine locations on Sunday night. Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti are the worst affected, where icy roads have increased the risk of accidents and travel disruptions.

The Atal Tunnel Rohtang, closed for three days due to snowfall and black ice, has reopened for vehicular movement. Tourists flocked to the tunnel’s North and South Portals and nearby Dhundhi to enjoy the snow-covered scenery. Solangnala also drew large crowds of visitors. However, due to snowfall, Jalori Pass, a vital link for 64 panchayats in Kullu, remains inaccessible.

Dense fog continues to pose challenges in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur, significantly reducing visibility. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these areas on January 14 and 15, warning of dense fog and its associated risks.

The weather is expected to remain clear across Himachal Pradesh until January 15, with maximum temperatures likely to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. However, nighttime temperatures are anticipated to drop further by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, intensifying the cold wave.

A new western disturbance is forecast to affect the state from the night of January 15, bringing rain and snowfall to the middle and high-altitude regions, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, between January 16 and 19. The plains of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.