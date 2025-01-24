Dharamshala — In a major step towards advancing healthcare in Himachal Pradesh, the state cabinet has approved ₹56 crore for the installation of robotic surgery systems at Tanda Medical College, Kangra, and AIMSS Chamiyana, Shimla.

The cabinet allocated ₹28 crore specifically for Tanda Medical College, where the robotic surgery system will be modelled after the advanced facilities at AIIMS Delhi. The initiative aims to introduce world-class technology for specialized surgical procedures in urology, general surgery, gynaecology, cardiothoracic surgery, and gastroenterology at both medical institutions.

Robotic surgery is known for its precision and efficiency, offering numerous benefits such as smaller incisions, reduced risk of infection, quicker recovery times, and shorter hospital stays. Surgeons will also gain enhanced control and accuracy, enabling them to perform complex procedures with greater safety and detail.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his commitment to upgrading the state’s healthcare infrastructure, stating, “This initiative reflects our government’s dedication to providing the best medical technology to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Tanda Medical College and AIMSS Chamiyana will soon emerge as leaders in advanced medical care, ensuring better health outcomes for our citizens.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the urgent need for such upgrades, noting that approximately 9.5 lakh patients from Himachal Pradesh seek medical services outside the state annually. This reliance on external facilities leads to a loss of ₹1,350 crore in GDP every year. By equipping local institutions with cutting-edge technology, the government aims to save both time and money for thousands of patients.