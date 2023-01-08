CM Sukhu inducts six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his cabinet on Sunday and inducted seven ministers in his cabinet.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

As expected, Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh, was also inducted in the Cabinet. Apart from him, three-time MLA from Solan (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil, Veteran Congress OBC leader Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Anirudh Singh and Rohit Thakur were inducted into the cabinet.

In a bid to adjust maximum legislature and quell the rebellion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also inducted six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries viz., Sunder Singh Thakur, Mohan Lal Brakta, Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Ashish Butail, Kishori Lal, Sanjay Awasthi. Barring Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, the other five are second-time legislatures.

Shimla parliamentary has got the biggest pie in the Cabinet as 5 ministers were sworn-in, while Jagat Singh Negi and Chander Kumar from Mandi and Kangra parliamentary have been inducted into the Cabinet. 12 of each MLAs have won from the Shimla and Kangra parliamentary. 6 Congress legislatures have been elected from the Mandi parliamentary.