Shimla — In a significant move towards exploring the potential of cannabis for medicinal and industrial applications, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation. This initiative will be jointly undertaken by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur, Kangra district, and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture in Nauni, Solan district. The Agriculture Department has been designated as the nodal department for this project.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the feasibility of cannabis cultivation in the region and to develop a comprehensive roadmap for its future implementation. This includes assessing suitable cannabis varieties, optimal cultivation practices, and potential applications in the medicinal and industrial sectors.

This initiative aligns with the state’s broader efforts to legalize cannabis cultivation for non-intoxicating uses. In October 2024, the state government initiated a pilot project to explore cannabis cultivation on the lands of the state’s Agricultural and Forestry Universities. The focus was on understanding best practices for cultivation, particularly concerning the plant’s medicinal properties.

Furthermore, in July 2023, the government planned training programs for representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills for cannabis cultivation. Institutions like Horticulture University Nauni and Agriculture University, Palampur, were tasked with conducting these training sessions. The aim was to raise awareness about the potential benefits of cannabis cultivation and ensure that stakeholders had a comprehensive understanding of its applications.

The state’s interest in cannabis cultivation is driven by both economic opportunities and its medicinal value. With the growing global demand for cannabis-based medicines, Himachal Pradesh sees this as a promising avenue for boosting its agricultural economy. The pilot project will help determine the viability of large-scale cannabis production, ensuring it is done in a controlled, legal manner.

By initiating this pilot study, Himachal Pradesh aims to position itself at the forefront of cannabis research and cultivation in India, ensuring that any future endeavours in this sector are backed by scientific research and are in the best interest of its citizens.