Shimla – In a shocking incident late Sunday night, three students from Himachal Pradesh University reportedly stormed into the Summerhill police post and assaulted the officers on night duty. The students also vandalized the post, damaging a table, printer, and other items. The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order in the area.

The trouble began around 11:00 PM when the three students allegedly harassed a taxi driver in Summerhill. The driver approached the nearby police post to file a complaint. At the time three police personnel were on duty. When police personnel arrived at the scene and warned the students to stop creating a disturbance, they turned on him, initiating a physical altercation.

Following the assault, the students continued their rampage inside the police post, destroying government property before fleeing the scene. The police force from Boileauganj police station quickly responded, arriving at the site to investigate.

The accused, identified as Vijay Raj from Gutkar in Mandi district, Rahul from Dalhousie in Chamba district, and Aman Kumar from Nagila village in Chamba district, have been arrested. After their arrest, they were taken for a medical examination.

The police have registered a case against the trio under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDP) Act, for damaging government property. Notices have been issued to the accused as the investigation continues.