Rampur – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new milk processing plant at Duttnagar in the Rampur Assembly constituency, marking a significant boost to the dairy sector in Himachal Pradesh. Built at a cost of ₹25.67 crore, the Milkfed plant has a processing capacity of 50,000 liters per day, adding to the existing 20,000-liter plant, bringing the total daily capacity to 70,000 liters. This expansion is expected to benefit around 20,000 farmers across Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.

The new plant will produce a range of dairy products, including flavoured milk, khoya, ghee, butter, paneer, lassi, and curd, enhancing the availability of quality products in the region. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the facility will strengthen the rural economy, providing better income opportunities for the farmers associated with 271 milk cooperative societies.

During the inauguration, CM Sukhu announced that a digital milk procurement system would be implemented by March 31, 2025, to bring transparency and efficiency to the process. “This digital system will provide farmers real-time data on the quality and price of their milk via SMS and ensure that payments are made directly to their bank accounts,” he stated. This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to modernize agriculture and improve transparency in farmer-related transactions.

CM Sukhu reiterated the state government’s focus on rural development and economic upliftment. “The first point of our budget was to strengthen the rural economy, ensuring that farmers have better income and can lead improved lives in their villages. We are continuously working on reforms in all government departments to provide better facilities for the public,” Sukhu said. He also highlighted that he had increased the milk procurement rate by ₹13-15 per liter, despite no formal request from farmers, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for modernizing farming practices. He noted that the younger generation is drifting away from agriculture, but the government’s efforts aim to reconnect them with farming by offering better economic opportunities. Kumar also urged the Himachal Pradesh Milk Federation to focus on value addition and promote hill cow milk as a distinct brand.

He further mentioned that the state is implementing a scheme to purchase cow dung from farmers to support natural farming practices. “For successful natural farming, agriculture and animal husbandry must go hand in hand,” Kumar said, adding that facilities for livestock care are being expanded to ensure high-quality milk production.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the positive impact of the new milk plant on local farmers, particularly women, who are integral to the dairy sector. He emphasized that the state government is continuously working to improve road infrastructure, which will further benefit farmers and milk producers by ensuring smoother transportation and better access to markets.

The new milk processing plant at Duttnagar is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the income of local farmers and revitalizing the dairy industry in the state. With the government’s focus on modernizing systems and improving facilities, the rural economy in Himachal Pradesh is poised for significant growth.