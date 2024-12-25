The iconic Ridge Maidan in Shimla faces significant structural threats due to cracks, its vulnerability to earthquakes, and repeated violations of disaster mitigation norms. Former Shimla Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar has implored the Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary to halt public functions on the Ridge, including the ongoing Winter Carnival, which has erected a stage directly above the fragile water tank.

Constructed without cement and relying solely on lime and mortar, the Ridge Water Tank has been classified as a “very high vulnerable” zone in Shimla’s Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment (HVRA). Over the years, cracks have appeared in the structure, heightening concerns about its ability to withstand additional stress. Panwar emphasized that holding large-scale events on the Ridge jeopardizes public safety and the tank’s structural integrity.

Referencing HVRA findings, Panwar noted the risks of earthquake-induced ground failure and subsidence in areas around the Ridge, including Lakkar Bazaar and Scandal Point. He also pointed to repeated reminders from the Himachal Pradesh High Court and a 2007 government notification that prohibited activities within 100 meters of the Ridge Water Tank. Despite these warnings, recent events, including the Winter Carnival, have ignored these guidelines.

Panwar criticized the administration for seeking a structural safety certificate from Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) for the Ridge tank. He stated that SJPNL lacked the authority to issue such a certificate, making the ongoing event unauthorized and illegal.

While welcoming the idea of the Winter Carnival, Panwar has called for its stage to be relocated away from the Ridge Water Tank’s designated “yellow markings.” He urged the Chief Secretary to enforce a complete ban on activities at the Ridge to protect its structural safety and cultural heritage. Panwar also warned that failure to comply with disaster mitigation norms could lead to contempt petitions against the violators.

The Ridge, a landmark symbol of Shimla, requires immediate attention to safeguard its future. Panwar’s plea underscores the need for responsible governance to balance cultural celebrations with the preservation of historical infrastructure.