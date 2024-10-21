In a significant move to improve road connectivity across Himachal Pradesh, the Public Works Department (PWD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 70 crore with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL). The agreement focuses on widening key road stretches, enhancing both rural and urban infrastructure in the state.

The projects covered under this MoU include the widening of the Sunni-Luhri road, Gharat Nala-Khaira road (MDR-22), and the Shimla to Mandi road via Dhali-Devidhar (MDR-76). These projects are expected to boost road safety and efficiency in these critical routes.

Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the importance of these road upgrades, calling the MoU a “historic step” in improving the state’s infrastructure. He emphasized that the ongoing efforts of the PWD will not only improve rural connectivity but also provide significant benefits to urban commuters. Singh also mentioned that these projects will play a key role in the economic development of remote areas by ensuring better accessibility.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Singh advocated for the Central government to declare five important roads, including the Salapad-Tattapani-Sunni-Khaira-Luhri road, as national highways. The initiative, if approved, would benefit not just the Karsog region but also the Ani, Kumarsain, Rampur, and Kinnaur regions.

The PWD Minister also stressed the strategic importance of these roads, especially those near the China border, underscoring their relevance from both a regional and national security perspective. These road-widening projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity and contribute to overall development in the state.