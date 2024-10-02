Shimla: In a significant move towards promoting environmental awareness and cleanliness, the Director (Personnel) of SJVN and Chairman of the SJVN Foundation, Ajay Kumar Sharma, inaugurated a Biodiversity Park near the Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. This initiative is part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024 and was developed under SJVN’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program with an investment of ₹2.08 crores.

The newly established Biodiversity Park includes a Children’s Park and an Open Gym, providing recreational facilities for the community. A notable feature of the park is a 1.3 kW model of a turbine from a hydropower station, aimed at educating visitors about renewable energy. Adjacent to the park, a wall painting themed ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’ has been created to spread the message of cleanliness and environmental consciousness.

In addition to the park inauguration, SJVN organized an Awareness-cum-Felicitation Program to honour 84 sanitation workers from the Municipal Corporation of Shimla and SJVN’s Corporate Office. These workers have played a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness in areas such as Malyana Nallah and Dhobhi Ghat Nallah. During the program, Ajay Kumar Sharma presented mementoes to the sanitation workers, recognizing their valuable contributions to the cleanliness of Shimla.

Additionally, Dr Kriti Sharma, Medical Officer at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, conducted an informative session on personal hygiene, community sanitation, and preventive measures for tuberculosis and HIV.