The administration has officially closed Rohtang Pass for tourist movement due to the dangerous formation of black ice on the roads. District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar issued a notification on Saturday, citing freezing water on the Rohtang road as a significant safety concern. Tourists can now visit the pass only after the winter season.

The online permit system for Rohtang Pass has also been deactivated, and the Pukis police post at Madhi has been relocated to Gulaba as per the latest orders. This decision comes after a detailed inspection of the road conditions by SDM Manali Raman Kumar Sharma, police officials, and the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The inspection confirmed that the road is unfit for traffic, with black ice posing a high risk of accidents.

Rohtang Pass is typically closed for traffic annually on November 15. However, clear weather conditions this year allowed vehicle movement to continue until recently. With temperatures dropping and ice forming on the roads, the authorities deemed it necessary to halt traffic to ensure public safety.

SDM Manali Raman Kumar Sharma explained, “The freezing conditions have made the road extremely unsafe. Based on the inspection and rising risks, we recommended closing the pass, and the District Magistrate promptly issued the necessary notification.”

The closure highlights the importance of precautionary measures in high-altitude areas as winter conditions intensify. Local administration advises tourists to plan visits to alternative destinations while Rohtang Pass remains inaccessible.