Manali: In an initiative to boost the tourism sector that has been drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has started electric bus services from popular tourist destination Manali to Rohtang Pass and Atal Tunnel.

Three buses will ply on the same route from Tuesday onwards. The first bus will leave Manali at 8:00 am, the second at 8:30 am while the third bus will leave Manali at 9: 00 am. The buses will halt for two hours in Rohtang Pass.

The bus will pass through Nehru Kund, Kothi, the waterfall located at Rahla, Marhi, Rahani Nala to reach Rohtang Pass. After this, the bus will reach Manali via Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Solangnala via Koksar in Lahaul. For this, tourists have to pay Rs 600 per head.

Earlier, tourists had to book taxis to go to the same destinations. Electric bus service from Manali to Rohtang Pass was also started two years ago bus the service was cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.