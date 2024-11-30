Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board has restarted the e-KYC process for electricity meters across the district, including Shimla city and its suburbs. Electricity board employees will visit households door-to-door to complete the e-KYC process, while consumers can also choose to get it done themselves by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division office.

The board has urged residents to cooperate with its workers to ensure the process is completed smoothly before the deadline of December 31. Failure to complete the e-KYC could result in consumers losing access to certain concessions and subsidies currently available on their electricity bills.

Linking Aadhaar and Mobile Numbers to Meters

The e-KYC initiative aims to link electricity meter numbers with consumers’ Aadhaar numbers and mobile numbers. This linkage will streamline billing processes and ensure that government subsidies are directly transferred to eligible beneficiaries. Assistant Engineer Yogesh Kumar from the Jatog Electricity Sub-Division emphasized the importance of completing the e-KYC before the deadline to avoid disruptions in services and benefits.

Required Documents for E-KYC

To complete the e-KYC process, consumers must provide the following documents:

Aadhaar card

Ration card

An old electricity bill

Additionally, the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card is essential, as an OTP will be sent to this number to verify the details.

The Electricity Board management has appealed to residents to proactively participate in the process. Board officials have highlighted that non-compliance may lead to consumers being ineligible for subsidies and other facilities tied to their electricity meters.

The e-KYC process is part of the board’s broader effort to modernize and digitize services, ensuring transparency and efficiency in electricity management. Consumers are advised to act promptly to avoid last-minute rush and potential inconveniences as the December 31 deadline approaches.