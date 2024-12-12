Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced enhanced disaster relief measures and significant reforms in the education sector. The decisions include increased compensation for families in disaster-hit areas and the engagement of guest teachers to fill short-term vacancies in schools, among other initiatives aimed at improving governance and public welfare.

The Cabinet has extended the Special Relief Package to disaster-hit areas, including Samej and Rampur in Shimla, Jaun-Bagipul and Nirmand in Kullu, and Tikkam Thalu-Kot in Mandi. Families with completely damaged homes will now receive ₹7 lakh in compensation, a significant increase from ₹1.5 lakh, mirroring relief measures from last year.

To tackle teacher shortages, the Cabinet approved hiring guest teachers on an hourly basis. Additionally, the government will fill 17 Punjabi and 14 Urdu teacher posts, introduce a 5% LDR quota for SMC teachers in direct recruitment, and regularize 928 part-time water carriers as Class IV employees after 11 years of service. Age criteria for nursery and Class I admissions will also be aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020.

New Rules for Home Stays

In a bid to simplify processes for local entrepreneurs, the Cabinet approved the Himachal Pradesh Home Stays Rules, 2024. Preference will be given to bona fide Himachalis, and requirements like NOCs from pollution boards or local bodies have been waived. However, facilities must include sewerage systems, garbage disposal, and rainwater harvesting.

The Cabinet approved splitting the cadre of nursing, paramedical, and other health staff between the Directorate of Health Services and the Directorate of Medical Education, allowing employees to choose their preferred cadre.

In housing, the Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojna-2024 will provide ₹3 lakh to sanitation workers for house construction, while financial aid under the Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna-2023 has been doubled to ₹3 lakh.

Streamlining Governance and Infrastructure; Focus on Power and Hydropower Development

The Cabinet has reduced timelines for tender processes in the Public Works Department to expedite infrastructure projects. It also implemented a Standard Operating Procedure for managing salvage trees and empowered Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to manage up to 50-tree lots, ensuring timely completion of projects.

A Detailed Project Report for a ₹45.48 crore 33KV line from Thirot to Killar in Chamba was approved to ensure reliable power supply in Pangi Valley. Additionally, policies to revive over 700 stalled hydropower projects of up to 25 MW were accepted in principle.

Amendments to the HP District Mineral Foundation Trust Rules, 2016, will extend the radius for directly affected areas from 5 km to 15 km. The rules now mandate that at least 70% of funds focus on high-priority sectors within these areas.