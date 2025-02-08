Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has said that the people of Delhi have expressed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by delivering a massive victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. He asserted that the mandate reflects a strong preference for good governance and development over the alleged misgovernance and theatrics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thakur remarked, “The country has faith only in the guarantee of Narendra Modi. Today, the people of Delhi have chosen the good governance and development politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving a massive majority. Now, only ‘Modi is Modi’ in the heart of Delhi.” He extended his gratitude to Delhi voters for embracing what he termed as a “double-engine government” and rejecting AAP’s politics of “lies, anarchy, drama, and baseless allegations.”

Jairam Thakur accused the AAP government of indulging in corruption instead of prioritizing the welfare of the people. “For a very long time, a party had created an atmosphere of anarchy in Delhi, and that period of disaster is ending today. The party, which was formed to fight corruption, has ended up drowning in it. Instead of making policies for the state, its focus was on building the Chief Minister’s palace and committing liquor scams to fight elections,” he alleged.

He further claimed that the election results serve as a rejection of AAP’s governance model, which, according to him, had been detrimental to Delhi’s progress. “AAP, which proved to be a disaster for Delhi, has been shown its right place by the common people. Delhi is the heart of the country, which has now been won by BJP,” he said.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Jairam Thakur asserted that the election results also reflect the people’s discontent with Congress. “Congress adopted every trick to win the election, like lying, giving false guarantees, scaring people, and dividing them. But today, the misleading and conspiring Congress has been wiped out from the country’s capital and stands at zero. The big faces of Congress could not even save their deposits,” he stated.

He also predicted a similar fate for Congress in Himachal Pradesh, saying, “The way Congress is running Himachal Pradesh, the same is going to happen here in the next elections. Congress leaders should understand that the people of the country have rejected the politics of fraud. The politics of guarantees has been buried where it began. The Himachal government should give up its anti-people ways and work in public interest.”