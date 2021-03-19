Shimla: Himachali youth Amit Kumar Negi has been selected for the IMF Everest Massif Expedition 2021.

This makes Negi, who hails from Batseri village in Kinnaur district, the first civilian selected for the IMF Everest Massif Expedition 2021.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented National Flag to Amit Kumar Negi.

He has done base course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarakashi and Advance Course from NIMAS Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, while appreciating the efforts and achievements of Negi, wished him all the best for his Everest expedition.

He said that this feat would go a long way in motivating the youth of the state.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Parmar, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania and MLA Jagat Singh Negi were also present on the occasion.