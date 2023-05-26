In a recent development, the state government has issued a notification announcing the withdrawal of the grant of non-practising allowance (NPA) for doctors who will be recruited in the near future. The decision, which was taken during the last Cabinet meeting, aims to curtail the NPA facility for upcoming doctors, while doctors currently in service will remain unaffected. The new policy, applicable to various medical fields including allopathic, dental, Ayurveda, and veterinary medicine, has been implemented as a partial modification of previous notifications issued in 2022.

However, the notification fails to address whether doctors recruited in the future will be permitted to engage in private practice. This omission has raised questions among medical professionals regarding their career options and the potential impact on the healthcare system.

This decision comes after earlier discontent among doctors when the government reduced the NPA from 25 percent to 20 percent. The state government believes that withdrawing the NPA for future doctors across these five categories will help alleviate the significant financial burden associated with their salaries.

Expressing their concern, the Himachal Medical Officers Association issued a press note strongly opposing the government’s decision. The association emphasized that this move not only negatively affects doctors but also poses a threat to public health. Without the NPA, doctors might be compelled to pursue private practice, resulting in increased out-of-pocket expenses for patients and potential disruption of the entire healthcare system.

Highlighting the importance of NPA in maintaining high-quality healthcare services, the association stated that Himachal Pradesh ranks among the top states in terms of health services due to the NPA provided to doctors. In contrast, states where the NPA is not granted often experience a decline in the quality of healthcare services. The association urged the government to reconsider its decision and engage in discussions with doctors regarding this matter.

Additionally, the Himachal Medical Officers Association requested the government to reinstate the 4-9-14 scheme, which ensures assured career progression for medical officers. They pointed out that it takes approximately 25 to 30 years for a medical officer to become a block medical officer and advocated for filling posts in the Health Department exclusively with MBBS doctors rather than officials from other departments.