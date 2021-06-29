Shimla: The monthly meeting of Zila Parishad in Shimla turned out to be chaotic after the members demanded the government to decrease the rates of cartons used for apples and other fruits. The members also demanded the government to compensate farmers and horticulturists who have suffered losses due to hailstorms and heavy rainfall.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at Bachat Bhawan, Shimla at 11.15 am under the chairmanship of Vice-President Zila Parishad Surender Rekta.

As soon as the meeting started, Congress and CPM Zila Parishad members started a protest and raised slogans against the state government. The members walked out of the meeting half an hour after it had started.

The members said that in the last meeting of Zila Parishad, a resolution was passed and sent to the government to provide relief to the farmers. However, the government has not yet released the compensation to the farmers.

Apart from this, they also expressed anger against the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, edible oil and fertilizers. The members further demanded the government to restore state funds to Zila Parishads.

In this meeting, developmental works worth Rs 4.86 crore under the 15th Finance Commission were to be approved. However, due to non-fulfilment of quorum, the approval for utilization of funds could not be granted.