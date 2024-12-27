The Himachal Pradesh Central University (HPCU) has announced the recruitment of 31 teaching staff positions. Of these, 28 will be filled on a regular basis, while three positions are reserved for contractual appointments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until January 23, 2025.
Recruitment Details
The university has issued a notification outlining the division of posts:
- 11 Professors
- 13 Associate Professors
- 4 Assistant Professors (Regular)
- 3 Assistant Professors (Contractual)
These positions span 20 departments, including Animal Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Computer Science and Informatics, Environmental Science, Tourism and Travel Management, and others. Notably, Social Work, English, and Journalism and Mass Communication are among the departments with contractual vacancies.
Application Process and Fee Structure
Applicants must apply online and pay a fee based on their category:
- General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates: ₹1,750 (₹250 processing fee + ₹1,500 examination fee)
- SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates: ₹1,500 examination fee
Department-wise Distribution of Posts
The university has highlighted the following departmental allocations:
- Animal Science: 2 posts
- Journalism and Mass Communication: 2 posts (1 regular, 1 contractual)
- Computer Science and Informatics: 2 posts
- Mathematics: 2 posts
- Remote Sensing and GIS: 2 posts
- Political Science, Sociology and Social Anthropology, Sanskrit, Yoga, Tourism and Travel Management: 1 post each
The notification addresses teaching needs across various disciplines, enhancing academic and research standards at HPCU. Candidates should visit the university’s official website for detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines.