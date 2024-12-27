The Himachal Pradesh Central University (HPCU) has announced the recruitment of 31 teaching staff positions. Of these, 28 will be filled on a regular basis, while three positions are reserved for contractual appointments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online until January 23, 2025.

Recruitment Details

The university has issued a notification outlining the division of posts:

11 Professors

13 Associate Professors

4 Assistant Professors (Regular)

3 Assistant Professors (Contractual)

These positions span 20 departments, including Animal Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Computer Science and Informatics, Environmental Science, Tourism and Travel Management, and others. Notably, Social Work, English, and Journalism and Mass Communication are among the departments with contractual vacancies.

Application Process and Fee Structure

Applicants must apply online and pay a fee based on their category:

General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) candidates: ₹1,750 (₹250 processing fee + ₹1,500 examination fee)

candidates: ₹1,750 (₹250 processing fee + ₹1,500 examination fee) SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates: ₹1,500 examination fee

Department-wise Distribution of Posts

The university has highlighted the following departmental allocations:

Animal Science : 2 posts

: 2 posts Journalism and Mass Communication : 2 posts (1 regular, 1 contractual)

: 2 posts (1 regular, 1 contractual) Computer Science and Informatics : 2 posts

: 2 posts Mathematics : 2 posts

: 2 posts Remote Sensing and GIS : 2 posts

: 2 posts Political Science, Sociology and Social Anthropology, Sanskrit, Yoga, Tourism and Travel Management: 1 post each

The notification addresses teaching needs across various disciplines, enhancing academic and research standards at HPCU. Candidates should visit the university’s official website for detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines.