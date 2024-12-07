Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce its first organic maize flour brand, ‘Himbhog,’ as part of the state government’s efforts to promote natural farming and enhance the livelihoods of farmers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the initiative, which is expected to provide a significant boost to sustainable agricultural practices.

The state has procured over 4,000 quintals of maize grown through natural farming methods from 1,506 farmer families. The largest contributions came from Solan district (1,140 quintals), followed by Chamba (810 quintals) and Mandi (650 quintals). This procurement excludes the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.

Himachal Pradesh has become a pioneer in offering the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops grown through natural farming in India. Farmers are receiving Rs. 40 per kilogram for wheat and Rs. 30 per kilogram for maize cultivated using organic methods. Currently, natural farming is practiced on 35,000 hectares in the state, benefiting 1.98 lakh farmers.

To support this transition, over 1.5 lakh farmers have received free certification for natural farming, and 36,000 more are being connected to these eco-friendly practices.

The state government has upgraded infrastructure at 10 mandis to streamline the sale of natural farming produce. This move aims to eliminate marketing challenges faced by farmers and ensure they get fair prices for their organic crops.

Additionally, phase three of the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, with a budget of Rs. 680 crore, is being utilized to link agriculture with employment opportunities.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture and horticulture in Himachal’s economy, Chief Minister Sukhu noted that about 90 percent of the state’s population resides in villages. To strengthen the rural economy, the government has introduced several measures, including direct financial support to farmers.

The government has also raised the daily MNREGA wage to Rs. 300 and is purchasing cow milk at Rs. 45 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs. 55 per litre. These initiatives aim to make farming a viable and sustainable source of income.

The launch of ‘Himbhog’ not only promotes organic farming but also reflects Himachal Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable development. By supporting natural farming and ensuring fair prices for farmers, the state sets a precedent for eco-friendly agricultural practices across India.