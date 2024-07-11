Shimla – In a significant move aimed at optimizing educational resources, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the process of merging around 700 schools with five or fewer students. The education department has begun mapping the distances between these schools and nearby institutions to facilitate the merger, with a proposal expected to be finalized this month.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur recently directed this consolidation during a departmental review meeting. The first phase will focus on merging schools located near each other, ensuring minimal disruption for students and teachers. Of the 700 schools identified, approximately 80 have not enrolled any students this academic year.

“This decision will ensure no compromise on the quality of education,” stated Education Minister Rohit Thakur. “By merging these schools, we aim to appoint an adequate number of teachers and enhance educational delivery. Departmental officials have been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report on this initiative within the month. Students from the merged schools will be admitted to nearby institutions.”

The initiative responds to a significant decrease in student numbers, with the 2023 U-DISE report noting a decline of about 50,000 students compared to 2022. The post-COVID-19 scenario has seen a sharp drop in enrollments in government schools, prompting the state government to take action.

In the second phase of the plan, schools with up to ten students will be considered for merger. Teachers from the affected schools will be redeployed to institutions with higher student numbers but fewer teaching staff. The government aims to streamline resources while maintaining educational standards, ensuring that all students receive quality education without compromising on teacher availability.